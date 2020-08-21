Penang teen mum charged with murdering newborn denied bail

Lawyer RSN Rayer said his client is appealing against the decision. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 21 ― A college student who was charged with the murder of her newborn baby today failed in her bid to be released on bail.

This followed a decision by High Court judge Datuk Amirudin Abd Rahman in dismissing the application by M. Santhiea, 18.

However, no grounds were given in the proceeding which was attended by lawyer RSN Rayer and deputy public prosecutor Yazid Mustaqim Roslan.

Meanwhile, Rayer, when met outside the court by reporters, said his client is appealing against the decision.

Last July 16, Santhiea was charged with causing the death of her newborn at Sri Ivory Apartment, Bandar Baru, Ayer Itam here at 8.25am last July 10.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, was read out to her at the Maternity Ward of Penang Hospital, where she was admitted for treatment. ― Bernama