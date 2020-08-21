Penang police, TNB cut power to 23 businesses running back room gambling operation

Police and Tenaga Nasional Bhd today cut the power to 23 business premises in Penang running illegal lottery or online gambling operations from the back room. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 21 — The police and Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) joined forces under “Ops Dadu Khas” today to cut the power to 23 business premises in Penang running illegal lottery or online gambling operations from the back room.

“Through inspection and investigation, police found that some were operating as shops selling provisions, mobile phones, mobile top-ups and second-hand items in the front, while gambling agents were operating from the back to avoid detection by the authorities.

“Their customers were only people they knew or regulars,” said Penang Police Chief, Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan, in a statement today of the operation that started at 10am.

He said some shops even had CCTV surveillance to keep an eye on who’s coming and going.

He said that since the beginning of 2020 to August 19, the Penang police raided 556 gambling dens across the state, arrested 862 people and seized 890 computers and mobile phones, as well as RM361,476 in cash.

“The Penang police contingent launched Ops Dadu Khas on August 18 to uncover gambling syndicates and agents in an effort to wipe out illegal gambling.

“I’ve ordered the district police chiefs to crackdown on these activities through more frequent operations,” said Sahabudin. — Bernama