MMEA does not tolerate personnel abetting with intruders

PASIR PUTEH, Aug 21 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) will not tolerate personnel who abet or collaborate with the country’s enemies to foil missions on curbing intrusion by foreigners fishing in the country’s waters.

Kelantan MMEA director, Maritime Captain Mohd Nur Syam Asmawie Yaacob said to date he has not received any complaints on its personnel being involved in immoral activities such as leaking the movements of MMEA enforcers at certain locations to informers of intruders.

“MMEA will not tolerate its staff who are willing to sell or pawn the sovereignty of the nation to obtain rewards from the enemies by working as their accomplice,” he told reporters after a shooting training session at MMEA headquarters in Tok Bali here today.

Mohd Nur Syam said MMEA did not rule out locals including local fishermen who leaked information on the movements of MMEA ships and boats as soon as the vessels were seen leaving Tok Bali estuary.

“We are investigating the matter and will expose those who are willing to be traitors to the country,” he added.

On the Merdeka Day and Month, Nor Sham said MMEA would continue to be alert in the nation’s waters from flush out intruders especially foreign fishermen and drug traffickers.

Other events at today’s occasion included training in operating small firearms as well as the Aselsan 30mm naval gun and Oto Melara 12.7 mm gun.

About 20 members of the Kelantan print and electronic media joined the programme onboard the KM Tok Bali in Kelantan waters.

It was also a gesture of appreciation by MMEA to its Kelantan media friends to promote relations between the media and MMEA. — Bernama