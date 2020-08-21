Health minister: 1,000 to take part in eight-week virtual weight loss challenge from tomorrow

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba poses for a group photo during the launch of V-IFitEr (I Fit and Eat right) at Ministry of Health in Putrajaya, August 21, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 21 — A total of 1,000 participants nationwide will begin an eight-week virtual weight loss challenge programme under the new norm, called I Fit and Eat Right (V+IFitEr), starting tomorrow, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said at the launch today that the weight-loss programme, to be conducted without the participants physically meeting the trainer, would enable Malaysians to adopt an active lifestyle despite their movement being limited due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the programme, which will run until Oct 17 and themed “Bukan Soal Kurus” (Not About Being Thin), was an initiative of the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Pertubuhan Pencegahan Obesiti Kanak-Kanak dan Dewasa (childhood and adult obesity prevention organisation).

“The Covid-19 pandemic has forced people to change their daily routine to conform to the new norm, including in weight-loss management. The virtual platform now plays an important role in delivering services, including health services,” said Dr Adham.

Also present was famous fitness trainer Kevin Zahari. — Bernama