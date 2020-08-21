Hard to predict outcome if Bersatu joins Muafakat, says Sarawak assemblyman

Muara Tuang assemblyman Datuk Idris Buang stressed that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), the state’s ruling coalition, is neither part of Perikatan Nasional nor Muafakat Nasional. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Aug 21 ― The prevailing situation in Perikatan Nasional (PN) whereby Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is set to join Muafakat Nasional (MN) makes it difficult to predict what will happen next, says Muara Tuang assemblyman Datuk Idris Buang.

Idris however stressed Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), the state’s ruling coalition, is neither part of PN nor MN.

“It (GPS) is an independent entity that is friendly to MN or PN for that matter,” he said yesterday.

He was asked to comment on news reports on August 15 quoting Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as saying that Bersatu’s participation in MN would be finalised soon, and that joining MN was the “best option” for Bersatu.

The Muafakat Nasional pact, comprising Umno and PAS, was established on September 14, 2019.

Idris meanwhile expressed confidence that the position of the Pesaka wing in Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) would not be adversely affected if PBB was to migrate to MN because “Pesaka is part of PBB”.

However, he side-stepped the question when asked if parties like Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) and Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) as well as local parties Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) could also be part of MN, merely saying: “Well, it (political play in PN) is still brewing as I said”. ― Borneo Post