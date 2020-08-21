Abdul Ghani Salleh appointed new Election Commission chairman

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali announced today that Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh (pic) has been appointed the new Election Commission chairman. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 21 — Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh has been appointed the new Election Commission (EC) chairman and Datuk Nik Ali Mat Yunus a member of the Commission effective today, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali announced.

Mohd Zuki said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had consented to the appointments of Abdul Ghani and Nik Ali, both 62, until they are aged 66, in line with Clause (3) Article 114 of the Federal Constitution.

“With their qualifications and experience, they will be able to fully carry out the trust and responsibility as Chairman and member of the Election Commission in accordance with the Federal Constitution,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Ghani, before retiring as EC secretary on May 10, 2018, had also served as Kuala Langat district council chairman and Gombak district officer.

Nik Ali, 62, meanwhile, held the post of Higher Education Ministry deputy security-general (Development) before retiring on May 19, 2018.

Mohd Zuki also thanked Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun and Datuk Seri Ramlan Ibrahim for their services while holding the EC chairman and member posts respectively before this. — Bernama