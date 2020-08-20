Slim voters can help rectify 'mistakes' in choosing Pakatan in GE14, says Kelantan PAS secretary

Kelantan PAS secretary Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said that by giving a big victory to the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate, it would convey a clear message that the people no longer support PH. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 20 — Voters in the Slim state by-election to be held on August 29 will have the opportunity to rectify mistakes in choosing Pakatan Harapan (PH) to dominate Putrajaya in the 14th General Election (GE14) in 2018.

Kelantan PAS secretary Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said that by giving a big victory to the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate, it would convey a clear message that the people no longer support PH.

“It will send a clear message to political leaders, especially from the opposition who still feel they have the support of the people,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters after attending the farmers’ get-together programme, in collaboration with the National Farmers Organisation and the Slim River area farmers organisation, in Kampung Changkat Sulaiman here, today.

Che Abdullah, who is also the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry II, also asked voters to consider the strength of the party represented by the candidate and not rely solely on the candidate’s abilities, because the political party will be able to realise the candidate’s aspiration.

The Slim by-election will see a three-cornered contest between BN candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz, 43, and two Independent candidates, S. Santhasekaran, 44, and Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 38, who is representing the Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) which submitted an official application to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) as a political party yesterday. — Bernama