Pro-Azmin groups hold ‘National Congress’ to commemorate Merdeka, Zuraida and Saifuddin to also attend

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Ministers Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Zuraida Kamaruddin and Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah will join an event called Kongres Negara, or “National Congress”, this Saturday to commemorate Independence Day.

The event is held by Penggerak Komuniti Negara together with Pemuda Negara, Nations of Women (NOW), and Penggerak Wanita Muda Negara ― all civil societies with link to Azmin and his faction, which left PKR to support Perikatan Nasional in February.

“The main objective of Kongres Negara is to celebrate unity and union of the people based on the principles of Rukun Negara,” said event secretariat chief Muhammad Hilman Idham in a statement.

“Kongres Negara will also dissect and debate the efforts of advancing the nation, economy and country besides supporting the wisdom and policies of the Perikatan Nasional government that is implemented for the sake of public well-being and welfare.”

Hilman, who is also Azmin’s political secretary, is leading Pemuda Negara together with former Penang exco Dr Afif Bahardin.

The event will be themed “Unite for Malaysia”.

Earlier this week, PKR had issued a directive warning its members from working with the groups organising the event as they are linked to former leaders that were sacked from the party.