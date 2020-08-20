PJ police seize guns, arrest man in viral video for criminal intimidation; seek public info on gang affiliation claims

ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal speaks to Malay Mail during an interview at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters June 24, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Aug 20 ― A 41-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened two people during an argument over a temple management dispute shown in a video that went viral on social media.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the suspect was detained around 3.15am on Wednesday, and that two additional reports were previously lodged against him on August 13.

“On August 18, a woman had in her report claimed she was threatened by the suspect with whom she was acquainted at the parking lot across the Petaling Jaya police headquarters. The suspect at the time was also quarelling with the woman’s husband.

“During the argument, the suspect had issued threats in Tamil which had caused fear towards the woman and her husband,” he said in a statement here today.

According to Nik Ezanee, the two earlier reports were lodged by the previous chairman of a temple management committee in Sea Park, Petaling Jaya against the suspect who was the new chairman of the management committee.

Following the arrest, police also seized two firearms from the suspect’s office in Balakong, Cheras around 11.30pm yesterday.

Initial investigation also showed that the suspect possessed a valid firearm licence issued by the Kajang police headquarters, which Nik Ezanee suggested should be reviewed for safety and public interest.

Nik Ezanee added that the suspect had been remanded for a day but has since been given police bail as the remand period has expired. The firearms, however, remained in police custody.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

On a separate matter, Nik Ezanee also said the police were in the midst of investigating both temple committees on claims of involvement with organised crime groups ― ‘Geng 21’, ‘Geng 08 and ‘Geng 04’ ― in their dispute.

He also urged for any individuals with information to come forward in assisting investigation on claims of alleged police involvement in the suspect’s criminal activities.

The WhatsApp message claimed the suspect was involved in Geng 04 and obtained the support of the Petaling Jaya police headquarters to control all construction projects and nightclubs by extorting protection money without any fear of repercussions.

The Petaling Jaya police chief said he viewed the accusation seriously and vowed that a “transparent investigation will be conducted, with legal action as provided by law to be taken against any police personnel found to be involved.”