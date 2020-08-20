Penang police investigate grisly discovery of two human skulls, bones in dumpsite

The police believed that the skulls and bones may be skeletal parts used by medical students for their educational research. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 20 ― A man walking past a dumpsite along Jalan Kolam Ikan in Bayan Lepas here spotted what appeared to be a human skull peeking out amid the piles of rubbish at the site yesterday evening.

The man immediately alerted nearby residents who then called the police regarding the gruesome find.

Southwest district police chief Supt A.Anbalagan said the Bayan Lepas police station received the call at about 7.10pm yesterday and immediately went to the site in question.

“Upon further investigations, we found two human skulls and more human bones at the site, some were inside two plastic bags,” he said.

However, the police believed that the skulls and bones may be skeletal parts used by medical students for their educational research.

“Some of the bones have tagging with names of the bone parts written on it so there is a high possibility that these were meant for university usage for education,” he said.

He did not discount the possibility of students discarding the bones at the dumpsite when they no longer had any use for them.

The police have yet to classify the case and have since handed the skulls and bones to the Penang Hospital Forensics Department for analysis.

“We normally classify discovery of human remains as sudden death but now, we are not sure of the circumstances yet, these could have been used for educational purposes, so we will wait for the forensics report,” he said.

He added that so far no one has come forward to give further evidence regarding the two bags of human skulls and bones at the dumpsite.