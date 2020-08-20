Minister: Civil Defence Force personnel as main trainers for new programme replacing BTN, National Service

Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said APM personnel would be the main trainers, assisted by the Malaysian Armed Forces and several other ministries such as the Youth and Sports Ministry. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

MELAKA, Aug 20 ― The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) will be conducting the new programme replacing the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) and the National Civics Bureau (BTN), which had been abolished.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said APM personnel would be the main trainers, assisted by the Malaysian Armed Forces and several other ministries such as the Youth and Sports Ministry.

“We are fine-tuning the programme scope which will include all races, the key is to understand history, instil patriotism and nurture future leaders,” he told reporters after a meet and greet session with Melaka APM personnel here tonight.

In July, Mohd Redzuan was reported to have said that the government would introduce a programme aimed at inculcating the spirit of patriotism in Malaysians, to replace the PLKN and BTN, which was being finalised and would be tabled to the Cabinet soon.

In another development, he urged hotel operators whose premises were gazetted as Covid-19 quarantine centres to be more responsible especially in terms of food preparations for persons under surveillance (PUS).

“We are constantly monitoring the situation at quarantine centres, including in hotels and public training centres to ensure the welfare and safety of individuals under supervision are given priority,” he added.

Mohd Redzuan said the government allocated RM4,700 for each patient to undergo the 14-day quarantine in hotels to help hotel operators to run their premises during the Covid-19 period.

Previously, claims that persons under surveillance placed in hotels were served with unhealthy food had gone viral on social media. ― Bernama