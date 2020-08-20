Man claims shepherded into sodomy claim by NGO leader, implicates Malaysian minister in plot

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador had earlier denounced the matter as a waste of his agency’s resources. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 ― A man who made a sworn declaration claiming he allowed a politician to sodomise him in 2013 has accused the head of a non-governmental group of tricking him into doing so.

He filed a police report accusing the NGO leader of deceiving him by saying he would be rewarded by a senior member of the current Cabinet if he made the declaration about the minister’s rival.

The NGO leader also worked with a blogger who absconded to publicise the sworn declaration that has resulted in him being humiliated, the man said in the report.

He also accused the NGO leader of pressuring him into obtaining a backdated medical report to support the sodomy claim when he had not wanted to do so.

The allegation was contained in a statutory declaration made in June and published on a blog last week.

The police have confirmed that they are investigating the matter but the inspector-general, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, has denounced the matter as a waste of his agency’s resources.

In the declaration, the man alleged that he was paid RM300 for each of the four occasions he purportedly allowed the politician to have anal sex with him.

Anal sex is criminalised under Section 377A of the Penal Code as carnal intercourse against the order of nature and is punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment, whipping, or both upon conviction.