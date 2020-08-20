Driver high on drugs rams into six vehicles at different locations in Penang

SPT district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said police received reports from six victims that their vehicles were hit by an unknown man in the incident from noon to 3.30pm. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Aug 20 ― Police arrested a 28-year-old man who was driving under the influence of drugs and went on a car-ramming spree at six different locations in Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district here yesterday.

SPT district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said police received reports from six victims that their vehicles were hit by an unknown man in the incident from noon to 3.30pm.

“Based on the information, the suspect driving a Toyota Vios had rammed into the vehicles, including a Ford Mustang at Jalan Bukit Tengah, Jalan Kebun Sireh, Jalan Murthy, Jalan Ooi Chooi Ceng, Jalan Muthu Pallaniappan, and Jalan Arumugam Pillai,” he said in a statement here today.

He added none of the drivers of the other cars sustained injuries while the vehicles suffered minor damages.

Shafee said the driver was tested positive for methamphetamine and had been remanded to help in the investigation under Section 15 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. ― Bernama