Covid-19: New cases return to single digit, with five new cases and no deaths

The current Covid-19 active cases are now 183 out of 9,240 total infected. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 ― Malaysia added another five new positive Covid-19 cases today after hitting double digits yesterday.

The current active cases are now 183 out of 9,240 total infected. Seven individuals were discharged today while another seven are placed in the intensive care unit.

Out of the seven, four have been intubated. The death toll remains at 125.

“All five cases are imported cases involving two Malaysians and three non-Malaysians. They were infected in Japan (four cases in Sarawak) and one Bangladeshi in Selangor,” Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

“There were no local transmissions reported yesterday and four our of the seven in critical care are in need of breathing aid,” he added.

Thus far 8,932 individuals have recovered from the virus.

As of today there have been 22.3 million people infected with Covid-19 globally. Around 256,000 new cases were reported today compared to 226,000 yesterday.

India and Brazil have the highest rate of infections at 62,000 and 49,000 while the United States recorded 44,000 cases as of today.

The global death rate is at 3.52 per cent or around 785,000 cases while the recovery rate is at 66.6 per cent or 14.9 million cases.