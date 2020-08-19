Selangor Bersatu chairman says talks on seat allocation within state for GE15 to take place after party officially joins Muafakat

Selangor Bersatu chairman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari speaks to reporters March 6, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 ― Discussions regarding seat allocations for the 15th General Election (GE15) involving Muafakat Nasional (MN) in Selangor will be carried out after the participation of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in the alliance is confirmed, said Selangor Bersatu chairman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari.

He said that so far, it had yet to hold any talks or meetings with the other two MN component parties ― Umno and PAS.

“Not yet (held any discussions on seat allocation). We will wait for MN’s registration to be approved by the Registrar of Societies. Only after that will we discuss about seat allocations,” he said when asked to comment on the matter.

He said this in a press conference at the official launching of the Selangor Bersatu Division Conference and get-together with candidates for the 2020 Bersatu election.

Commenting on the opposition by certain quarters, especially Umno grassroots members, over Bersatu’s participation in MN, Abdul Rashid was confident that given time, these members would readily accept Bersatu’s participation.

Last Saturday (Aug 15), Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin officially announced that Bersatu’s participation in MN would be finalised soon and that the party’s Supreme Council had also agreed to join MN which supports Perikatan Nasional as a grand coalition.

At the same time, Abdul Rashid stressed that the current wave of exodus that has hit Bersatu was just propaganda by those disappointed at not getting any positions in the party.

“Their action does not in any way affect the strength of Selangor Bersatu, which now has about 50,000 members.

“In fact, of the 22 division heads, 19 of them remain steadfast with the president’s leadership to drive the party’s struggles in the state. Of the three division heads who have left the party, two of divisions are currently being headed by their deputies as acting chiefs while another one will be appointed soon,” he said. ― Bernama