RM726m set aside to upgrade 87 dilapidated schools nationwide, says works minister

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 19 ― The federal government through the Ministry of Education (MOE) has allocated a sum of RM726 million this year to repair 87 dilapidated schools nationwide.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said RM142.5 million of the total allocation was for 22 schools in the peninsula while the remaining RM583.5 million was for 65 schools in Sabah.

He said under the 2019 allocation, a total of 62 dilapidated schools had been identified for upgrading works, 43 of which were under the development allocation involving a total cost of RM128 million.

“While the upgrading works for another 19 schools in Sabah will be implemented under the private fund initiative involving a total allocation of RM78 million and the projects are expected to take between eight and 12 months to complete.

“Out of the total (19 schools), 17 schools have been issued with the letter of acceptance (SST) while the remaining two will be issued in the near future,” he told reporters after handing over SST to contractors for upgrading projects of 17 dilapidated schools in Sabah at the Sabah International Convention Centre here today.

Fadillah said the schools would be built using the conventional method instead of the industrialised building system (IBS).

He said the matter was agreed upon during a discussion between the Sabah Public Works Department (PWD) and the state government.

"They decided to go back to the conventional method because a few issues that they have faced when adopting IBS previously.

"The state PWD through the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) has engaged with (relevant agencies) to do a survey and study on why there are still issues related to IBS. Hopefully, after the study is completed, we will be able to address whatever issues faced by industry players,” he said.

Fadillah said among the challenges faced was the public still preferred the conventional concrete as IBS was still considered as a new construction method in the country.

Meanwhile, on the progress of the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sabah, Fadillah said the remaining 20 out of the 35 packages were still under "kept in view" (KIV) as they were cancelled by the previous government which decided to implement only 15 packages.

“It will depend on whether we have an allocation and of course in the 12th Malaysia Plan, we will continue bidding so that the continuation of Pan Borneo Highway Sabah will be carried on,” Fadillah said. ― Bernama