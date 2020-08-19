PM Muhyiddin: Spirit of Maal Hijrah gives Malaysian Muslims strength to face Covid-19

Malaysian Muslims will celebrate Maal Hijrah amid the recovery movement control order, which is expected to end on Aug 31, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 ― Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the spirit of Maal Hijrah and the valuable lessons from the Hijrah event have provided strength to Malaysians in facing the challenges of Covid-19 pandemic and efforts to revive the country’s economy.

The prime minister shared the words of encouragement in a post on his official Facebook page today.

“This year, we celebrate Maal Hijrah during the recovery movement control order (RMCO), which is expected to end on Aug 31, 2020.

“This year’s celebration may not be the same as previous years, but the spirit and lessons still give us strength, especially in facing the challenges of Covid-19 pandemic which is not over yet and efforts to revive the country’s economy,” he said.

Hijrah refers to the migration of Prophet Muhammad and his friends from Mekah to Yathrib (Madinah) in the year 622 AD.

The national Maal Hijrah 1442H celebration, themed Ummah Rabbani Negara Harmoni is being held at the National Mosque tonight.

Muhyiddin said the theme emphasised the development of the country in line with the concept of Baldatun Toyyibatun Wa Rabbun Ghafur (prosperous country under the protection of Allah).

“This approach emphasises the intention to seek the blessings of Allah SWT as the main goal in maintaining our country as a developed, peaceful and harmonious country,” he said.

Muhyiddin also thanked those who have given ideas and contributions to the development of Islam and the country.

Meanwhile, he congratulated Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and Syeikh Al-Azhar Al-Syarif, Syeikh Prof Dr Ahmad Tayyib who were named this year’s Tokoh Maal Hijrah. ― Bernama