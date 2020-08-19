PDRM: Six senior police officers involved in transfer exercise, effective Sept 21

Six senior officers will be involved in a transfer exercise of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) effective September 21. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 ― Perak Police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain @ Abd Rasid is among the six senior officers involved in a transfer exercise of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) effective September 21.

PDRM Corporate Communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad in a statement said Razarudin is appointed director of Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN).

Razarudin replaces Datuk Ramli Din who is made director of Bukit Aman Management Department.

Another transfer involves Datuk Seri Abd Rahim Jaafar who is appointed director of Bukit Aman Department of Internal Security and Public Order.

Abd Rahim was the director of the Management Department.

Apart from that, Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim is appointed director of the Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology Department.

His place will be filled by Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin who was the deputy director of Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK).

Saiful Azly's old position will be filled by Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din from the Administrative Division of the Bukit Aman Management Department. ― Bernama