Good intentions will pave road to success, says Slim by-election candidate Santharasekaran

Slim by-election independent candidate S. Santharasekaran meets the residents at Ladang Kampung Bali in Tanjung Malim August 18, 2020. ― Bernama pic

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 19 ― Good intentions will definitely bring success.

That is the belief and stand of one of the independent candidate for the Slim state by-election, S. Santharasekaran, 44.

“When we have good intentions, to be the people's representative because we want to help the people here, I am confident it will bring about good things.

“During the campaign period, I practice walking around the constituency, listening to voters’ problems, and will try to solve them when I become an elected representative,” he told reporters after meeting the residents at Ladang Kampung Bali here yesterday.

Santharasekaran, who is using the book symbol, focuses on educational, economic, social, and environmental issues, including basic education for all walks of life and to ensure no one is left behind due to poverty.

The Slim state by-election is being held following the death of incumbent Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib from BN, due to a heart attack on July 15.

The August 29 by-election will witness a three-cornered fight between Barisan Nasional candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz and two Independent candidates, namely Santharasekaran and Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi. ― Bernama