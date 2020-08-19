BN elections director Bung Moktar to hold special meeting amid rumbles of discontent in Umno

Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar is seen at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 19 ― Sabah Umno chief Datuk Bung Moktar Radin appeared unperturbed by the internal criticism of his appointment to head the Barisan Nasional (BN) campaign for the upcoming state election.

Described as a political liability by fellow Sabahan and party supreme council member Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan due to his ongoing corruption trial, Bung instead told reporters he will address the dissent in a special meeting to be called.

“As the chief, I’m responsible for ensuring Sabah Umno is mobilised throughout the state,” he said at the airport after returning from Kuala Lumpur this evening.

The Kinabatangan MP was asked to respond to Abdul Rahman’s objection yesterday, which the latter claimed to be the views of 12 Sabah Umno divisions.

“We appreciate all feedback. We accept all kinds of views,” he replied when asked if he viewed the comments as a personal attack.

At a press conference in Kuala Lumpur last night, Abdul Rahman said he and the 11 division leaders disagreed with Bung’s appointment as the latter’s ongoing bribery trial in connection to RM150 million Felcra unit trust investment deal could weigh down BN’s election campaign.

Abdul Rahman described the appointment as “suicidal” for Sabah Umno, and goes against the autonomy granted the state chapter, adding that there were many other capable leaders with less baggage.

Sabah is headed for elections on September 26.