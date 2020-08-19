140 detained for flouting RMCO SOPs, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob say the police detained 140 people for flouting RMCO regulations yesterday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The police yesterday detained 140 people for flouting recovery movement control order (RMCO) regulations.

Of that figure, 136 were issued compounds while four were remanded, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement today.

“The offences committed were failure to provide facilities for customer registration (35), not wearing a face mask (six), not settling the quarantine centre bill (two), not wearing a disposable apron (one), while 96 others we arrested for not observing physical distancing,” the statement read.

On border control, two migrants were arrested for immigration violations, he added.