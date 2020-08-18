State govt to pay Covid-19 screening, accommodation for all returning Sarawakians

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Douglas Uggah speaks to reporters at a press conference August 18, 2020. ― Picture courtesy of the Sarawak Public Communications Unit

KUCHING, Aug 18 ― All Sarawakians returning to the state from abroad will have their Covid-19 testing and accommodation under mandatory quarantine covered by the state government, Datuk Douglas Uggah said today.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman said the coverage will be for 14 days, which is the length of the mandatory quarantine period.

“I have discussed with the chief minister this morning on Sarawakians returning from overseas and he agreed that the costs of accommodation and screening will continue to be paid by the state government,” Uggah told a news conference here.

However, he added that non-Sarawakians who are placed under quarantine will have to bear all costs.