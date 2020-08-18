Sexual crimes against children among highlights in Parliament today

The issue of sexual crimes against children will be raised by Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PAS-Setiu) who wants the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development to clarify the issue during the question-and-answer session. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 ― The issue of sexual crimes against children is expected to be a hot topic at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Dewan Rakyat Order Paper, the question will be raised by Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PAS-Setiu) who wants the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development to clarify the issue during the question-and-answer session.

Shaharizukirnain also wants to know the ministry’s efforts implemented thus far to help children who are victims of pedophiles.

Also expected to steal the attention of lawmakers is a question from Lukanisman Awang Sauni (GPS-Sibuti) to the Ministry of Education on measures taken to ensure students from rural areas and from B40 group have access to learning equipment equivalent to urban students such as laptops, tablets and printers.

He is also seeking clarification on whether studies have been conducted on challenges faced in terms of home learning during the Covid-19 pandemic due to the lack of information technology equipment.

Another question which is expected to attract attention is from P. Prabakaran (Independent-Batu) who wants to know whether the Ministry of Higher Education has any plan to regulate the ceiling price in terms of cost for major studies, both in public and private institutions of higher learning, as the cost of education has been increasing all the time.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting, which is for 25 days until August 27, is conducted in a new normal by complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19. ― Bernama