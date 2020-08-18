Senior minister: Outdoor sports, co-curricular activities allowed in schools starting Sept 1

Ismail Sabri said sports and co-curricular activities must also comply with the guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP) stipulated by the National Security Council (MKN), Health Ministry (MOH), Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) and MOE. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 ― The government will allow sports and co-curricular activities to be held outside of classrooms beginning Sept 1, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the decision was made at the special Cabinet meeting on the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) today, after attending an Education Ministry (MOE) presentation on the guidelines of the activities.

“The guidelines comprise the implementation of face-to-face and practical sports and co-curricular activities outside of the classrooms for subjects such as Physical and Health Education as well as Sports Science in a controlled environment,” he said in a press conference on the recovery movement control order (RMCO) development in Parliament here, today.

Among the guidelines which must be adhered to include obtaining written approval from parents or guardians; limiting shower and changing rooms usage according to capacity; ensuring physical distance of one to three metres for static activities and three to five metres for dynamic activities; as well as cleaning and disinfecting equipment.

Ismail Sabri said sports and co-curricular activities must also comply with the guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP) stipulated by the National Security Council (MKN), Health Ministry (MOH), Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) and MOE.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the special meeting also reviewed and approved the guidelines for the Teaching and Learning of Technical and Vocational Education practical activities which would also begin on Sept 1.

He said the guidelines are applicable to more than 89 vocational colleges and selected Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan and Sekolah Menengah Teknik.

“Among the guidelines that must be adhered to are deciding the number of students based on the capacity of space and areas used for the activities, cleaning and disinfecting practical equipment and not allowing symptomatic students to join practical activities,” he said.

The full guidelines will be available on the MKN and MOE websites from Sept 1. ― Bernama