Sabah border threats down by 34pc, says outgoing police chief

Zaini said that police were currently investigating claims of 'rat holes' or illegal routes used for unlawful entry from the borders on the east coast. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 18 ― Sabah posed a challenge in terms of the size of the state and its borders, but border threats decreased by 34 per cent.

Outgoing Sabah Commissioner of Police Datuk Zaini Jass said the drop was due to continued commitment from police as well as Covid-19, which limited movement.

“The vast expanse of Sabah, as well as the surrounding sea and borders, posed a challenge in terms of security. However, we managed to bring down border threats through continuous surveillance, and the movement control order (MCO) due to Covid-19 helped as well.

“Safety in the state has always been a priority and police are constantly on alert. We conduct consistent surveillance, even during Covid-19, and we maintain previous threat prevention measures, namely marine patrol and surveillance by the Air Operation Force and General Operations Force,” said Zaini.

He added that police were currently investigating claims of “rat holes” or illegal routes used for unlawful entry from the borders on the east coast. Road blocks would be set up if necessary, to curb illegal entry.

“As of now, illegal entry is at a very low rate. For prevention, police set up road blocks and conduct marine patrol, which seem to be paying off as arrests are few,” said Zaini.

He further commended the commitment of Sabah police in curbing the spread of Covid-19 through standard operating procedure (SOP) enforcement. He thanked the state government for its support through face mask and hand sanitiser contributions, while also attributing the control of the virus to public awareness.

“Compliance among Sabahans is good, which means the people are aware of the seriousness of the virus threat and practice SOPs in the new norm, as instructed,” he said.

Zaini spoke to reporters after a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal, in conjunction with the former’s transfer to Bukit Aman.

Zaini served as Sabah Commissioner of Police from February 13, 2020. ― Borneo Post Online