PAC deputy chief sounds alarm as watchdog remains crippled even as federal audit reports are due next week

Deputy chairman Wong Kah Woh says PAC will not be able to perform its vital role unless longstanding vacancies are filled urgently. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 ― The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will not be able to perform its vital role unless longstanding vacancies are filled urgently, said deputy chairman Wong Kah Woh.

He pointed out that the PAC remained incomplete after six weeks of sittings in the current meeting.

The PAC has also met just nine times since January, compared 60 in the same period last year.

Wong also stressed that the nine were only administrative meetings as the PAC has been paralysed since the change of government in March.

“If you go to the PAC secretariat room, it is in a sad state. The white board is still 'white', nothing has been written on it, and this means that no work has been done,” he told reporters during a press conference at the Parliament building here today.

According to Wong, the PAC's proceedings have stopped since March when the Speaker then, Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, directed it to do so after five of its members became ministers.

He also said several reports that have been prepared for tabling in Parliament since February have now been delayed and several more remain incomplete.

Wong expressed concern that the PAC will not be able to formally scrutinise the latest series of the Auditor-General’s Report due out next week.

“The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government cannot delay the appointments any more as there are many urgent matters that have been put on hold, including investigating discrepancies found in the previous two Auditor-General's Report.

“We haven't even looked into the previous two reports, and next Monday, the auditor-general will release another report.

“Does the PN government still believe in checks and balances?” he said.

According to Wong, the PAC now only has eight members, all of whom are from the Opposition bloc. The panel may only function if there is equal representation.

Under the Pakatan Harapan government, Umno’s Datuk Noraini Ahmad was appointed the PAC chairman.

She resigned on March 10 Following her appointment as the higher education minister.