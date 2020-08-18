Ismail Sabri says 93 nabbed for failing to follow RMCO rules Sunday, including four who broke quarantine

Ismail Sabri said seven people were remanded while 82 were issued compounds. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 ― A total of 93 people were detained yesterday for non-compliance of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said seven people were remanded while 82 were issued compounds.

“Among the offences committed were organising activities in breach of MCO regulations (41 cases), disobeying quarantine orders (four cases), not wearing face masks (nine cases), and activities involving large crowds that make social distancing difficult (29 cases),” he said in a press briefing here.

Ismail Sabri said the offences were detected during 64,354 checks conducted nationwide by the Compliance Operations Task Force led by the police.

He also said the authorities comprising the Health Ministry and police personnel also conducted 481 surprise spot-checks nationwide to ensure individuals were obeying their home quarantine order.

On Ops Benteng, Ismail Sabri said a total of 49 roadblocks were set up throughout the country yesterday and inspected 19,493 vehicles to curb the entry of illegal immigrants, especially along rat trails, and seven arrests were made.



