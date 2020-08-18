Ismail Sabri: Govt plans to build 7,374 housing units for military personnel

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that affordable Sasar housing units will be be sold at prices ranging from RM150,000 to RM250,000, while premium units will be priced at RM350,000 to RM400,000. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 ― The government plans to build 7,374 housing units under the One Member One House (Sasar) programme of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) in the near future, to facilitate military personnel to buy and own their own homes.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that affordable Sasar housing units will be be sold at prices ranging from RM150,000 to RM250,000, while premium units will be priced at RM350,000 to RM400,000.

“The Cabinet meeting on Aug 7 has agreed in principle to the Ministry of Defence's proposal to build the units at Wardieburn and Genting Klang Camps, in Kuala Lumpur.

“Affordable units will be built at Genting Klang Camp while premium units will be built at Wardieburn Camp. The price is 30 per cent to 50 per cent lower than the current market price,” said Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, when addressing the monthly assembly of his ministry at Wisma Pertahanan, here today.

At the same ceremony, Ismail Sabri also officiated the ministry-level Fly the Jalur Gemilang and Embracing New Norms campaigns.

Ismail Sabri also said that a total of 2,367 units of Armed Forces Family Housing (RKAT) are being built nationwide this year to increase the number of existing RKAT units to meet the needs of the military personnel.

He said that construction had already commenced at Oran Camp (Perlis), Tok Jalai Camp (Kedah), Syed Sirajuddin Camp (Negri Sembilan), Tumbi Camp (Kelantan), Batu 10 Camp and Sri Miri Camp (Sarawak), and Lok Kawi Camp (Sabah).

“For RKAT maintenance work, the Finance Ministry Finance has allocated RM150 million under the 2020 Budget as well as an additional RM50 million injection through the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin), that will also be used to carry out general and technical building maintenance.

“To date, 3,113 RKAT units are being maintained and upgraded with works expected to be completed before October this year,” he said.

In another development, Ismail Sabri also said that the 2020 Warriors Fund Campaign will be launched tomorrow, lasting until the end of this year and aiming to collect RM10 million.

“The main objective of the campaign is to inculcate awareness in the community about the services of the country’s heroes as well as cultivate the spirit of love for the country among young people,” he explained. ― Bernama