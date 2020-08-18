In corruption trial, Rosmah’s lawyers argue she never touched alleged bribes from Jepak Holdings boss

Jepak Holdings managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court August 18, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 ― Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor never personally handled any alleged cash bribes to help influence the award of a RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project in Sarawak, her lawyers asserted in the High Court today.

Defence lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader asked Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin whether he had ever handed any money directly to Rosmah when he allegedly brought these to her home on September 7, 2017.

Saidi said he did not.

Saidi, his partner Rayyan Radzwill Abdullah and Rosmah's former personal aide Datuk Rizal Mansor had gone to Rosmah’s home in Langgak Duta then with two bags allegedly containing RM1.25 million.

He previously testified that the money was meant for Rosmah who would in return help his firm secure the contract through the intervention of her husband Datuk Seri Najib Razak who was the prime minister then.

Today, Akberdin said that all transactions were done through Rizal.

From the first incident on December 20, 2016 when Saidi gave RM5 million to Rizal, to the second incident when Saidi took money from a Maybank branch in Medan Tuanku and went to Pavilion mall to meet a person named Lawrence who worked for Tan Sri Desmond Lim, the owner of Pavilion Residences.

Rizal was at both places when the money was present and Akberdin suggested that it was the former who was responsible for seeking the bribes.

Akberdin: After you sent the money to Pavilion, the money was then placed in Rizal's car. So you won't know if the money in the bags went to Rosmah's house correct?

Saidi: Correct.

Akberdin: I have here WhatsApp messages between Rayyan and Rizal that showed that Rayyan was suspicious that Rizal didn't send the money to Rosmah and both of them had an argument about this. You agree?

Saidi: I don't know but I'm sure Rizal sent the money to Rosmah.

Akberdin: How would you know?

Saidi: Rizal told me.

Akberdin: Then on September 7, 2017 at Rosmah's house, did you give the money personally to Rosmah? Did you place it on a table in front of her or put it in her hand yourself? In fact, did you mention to her that there is RM1.5 million in the two bags?

Saidi: No I didn't.

Saidi, in his witness statement, said he had delivered a total of RM6.5 million in cash to Rosmah on the pretext that these were political donations.

Rosmah, when approached by Saidi and Rayyan for help in obtaining the project that would supply electricity to 369 rural schools in Sarawak, had initially said no to the request.

It was presented that she allegedly solicited, through Rizal, 15 per cent of the project’s total value, which would come to RM187.5 million.

The trial before High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan resumes tomorrow.