IGP: No state, district police chiefs being controlled by gambling ‘tauke’

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador stressed that the police would never compromise and indeed had zero tolerance to illegal gambling. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — No state of district police chiefs are being “controlled” by a gambling “tauke” (boss) or syndicate in fixing the transfer and placement of any police officer and staff, said Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

While strongly refuting the allegation, the Inspector-General of Police also stressed that the police would never compromise and indeed had zero tolerance to illegal gambling.

“I always remind police officers and staff at all levels, from heads of departments to district police chiefs, to never be involved in any gambling activities or syndicate.

“The allegation that they are being controlled by such tauke or syndicate to the extent of being able to fix certain officers to fill certain posts is totally untrue,” he told Bernama after the Police Excellent Service Award ceremony at the Bukit Aman Senior Officer’s Mess here today.

Abdul Hamid said matters involving the transfer and placement of police officers and staff would be discussed with the Deputy Inspector-General (Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah) and 10 heads of police departments.

“This includes finalising the transfer and placement of the officers after all debates, discussions, comments and assessments are done by a committee from the Management Department who are tasked to evaluate the suitability and potential of the officer to be transferred or promoted to a certain post,” he said. — Bernama