Abdul Azeez’s defamation suit against Guan Eng to continue in October

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 18 ― Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim’s defamation lawsuit against former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng over the Penang undersea tunnel project will continue in October.

Justice Datuk Rosilah Yop set October 12 and 13 for hearings to continue, during case management today.

Abdul Azeez sued Lim in 2018, claiming the former finance minister issued defamatory statements during a press conference in Penang on February 28, 2018, when he was still the Penang chief minister.

In his suit, Azeez claimed that Lim had linked him with a payment of RM3 million as consultation fee by the developer of the infrastructure project.

He is seeking general and exemplary damages and other relief deemed fit by the court.

The hearing of the suit started in November 2019 but it was postponed midway when Lim could not attend the trial in December last year.

Lim, represented by Felix Lim, is expected to testify in the hearing this October.