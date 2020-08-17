Wan Ahmad Fayhsal to focus on strengthening Armada

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal speaks to reporters during a press conference in Putrajaya July 8, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said his focus after being elected as the new chief of Bersatu Armada was to strengthen the party’s youth wing.

He said the efforts, including activating the Armada election machinery, should be done immediately to enable the work in the Slim state by-election and the Sabah State Election to be started as soon as possible.

“Today’s two main challenges are the Slim by-election and the Sabah State Election. Both are the first challenges of Armada that the new leadership and I need to manage,” he told a press conference at the Bersatu headquarters here today.

He said Armada would also contribute towards strengthening the party and prepare to face the general election, especially in gaining support and fulfilling the aspirations of young people.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal, who is Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, said he was confident the youth wing members were clean, free of ‘parasites’ and loyal to the party.

Meanwhile, he said Armada would hold discussions with the leaders of the Umno and PAS youth wings on the Muafakat Nasional framework. — Bernama