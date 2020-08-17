Slim by-election: Police approve 16 ceramah permits

The police have approved 16 ceramah permits from 17 applications for the Slim state by-election. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 17 — The Muallim District police have approved 16 ceramah (political talks) permits from 17 applications for the Slim state by-election

District police chief Supt Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said 17 applications were received as soon as the campaigning period began after the nomination process last Saturday.

“Of the total, 14 applications were from Barisan Nasional (BN) but one was not approved because the venue was not suitable. The remaining three applications were from the independent candidates,” he said in a statement here today.

Sulizmie Affendy advised all quarters to follow the law while campaigning, especially in terms of obtaining permits and adhering to the time set for the talks as well as to avoid causing any provocation that could disrupt public order.

He said police had not received any report on misconduct or untoward incident so far.

The August 29 Slim state by-election will witness a three-cornered fight between BN’s Mohd Zaidi Aziz and Independent candidates Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, who is representing the yet-to-be-registered Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), and S. Sentharasekaran. — Bernama