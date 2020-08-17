Report: MCA calls Bersatu’s entry into Muafakat ‘good news’

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 15, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — MCA has welcomed Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) participation in Muafakat Nasional (MN) that party persident Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said would strengthen its cooperation.

“Yesterday (Saturday) we received good news from Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that his party will join Muafakat Nasional.

“This decision can bring us all closer to each other,” he was quoted in a Sinar Harian report today.

The Ayer Hitam MP denied the inclusion of Bersatu into MN would cause unrest in the alliance.

“There will not be an issue, and besides, all this while within the context of MN, or Barisan Nasional, and even (for example) during the Tanjung Piai by-election we had already discussed and spoke about together supporting MN even though it is not yet a formal alliance or coalition,” he was quoted in the report.

On Saturday, Muhyiddin announced that his party has agreed to join MN.

The move has since attracted positive response from the component party’s top brass, some declaring all parties as equal partners, with some gushing over how the move would strengthen their position as the Perikatan Nasional government.

However, several state divisions of Umno and PAS have expressed hesitation and warned for Bersatu to stay grounded even after officially becoming a member of MN.