PKR bans members from joining, aiding three groups linked to defectors

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — PKR today issues a directive warning its members from working with three non-governmental organisations that are linked to former leaders that were sacked from the party.

The directive issued by PKR Secretary-General Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution dated August 13, stated that party had reached such conclusion following a PKR central committee meeting on July 26, 2020.

The three organisations that were named are National Organisation for Women (NOW), Penggerak Komuniti Negara (formerly known as Penggerak Muafakat Nasional), and Pemuda Negara.

“The committee also has decided not to allow PKR members be involved in organisations that have been identified to be established by former leaders that were sacked from the party,” said the directive.

Party members found to be aiding or to be involved in these organisations would face immediate disciplinary actions, said the directive.

It was reported that Pemuda Negara is linked to former deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali while Penggerak Komuniti Negara was reportedly established by former vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Both politicians were sacked from the party, along with several other PKR politicians on February 25, that have now helped form the Perikatan Nasional administration.