JPJ collects RM3.85m after 70pc summons discount

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 17 — The Road Transport Department (RTD) has collected RM3.85 million in traffic summonses between August 1 and 15, following the 70 per cent discount offer for compoundable summonses.

The RTD in a statement today said the amount involved payments of 51,178 summonses through various channels such as RTD fixed and mobile counters, websites and kiosks.

“Selangor RTD has so far recorded the highest collection with RM620,157 from 8,165 summonses settled,” it said.

It said there was a total of 2.4 outstanding summonses with an estimated collection of RM170 million after discount.

Some 1.79 million summonses have also been blacklisted, it said.

As such, the RTD reminded the public to grab the 70 per cent discount offer and not wait until the last minute to pay up.

“As we all know, those with unpaid summonses will be blacklisted and this will cause problems when conducting transactions with the department such as renewing driving and motor vehicle licences, transferring ownership and others,” it said.

The discount, which ends on August 31, is being offered in conjunction with the National Month, and in line with the National Day 2020 theme “Malaysia Prihatin”. — Bernama