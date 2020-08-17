Indira Gandhi’s ex-husband not located in permanent area abroad, says deputy minister

Deputy minister of home affairs Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said is pictured in Parliament on August 5, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — It is believed that Muhammad Riduan Abdullah, the ex-husband of M. Indira Gandhi, is not located in a permanent area abroad, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said.

He said Muhammad Riduan was believed to be constantly moving from one place to another to avoid being detected by the authorities.

“Therefore, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is working with the authorities in the neighbouring country to identify his location.

“PDRM will take legal action based on the existing provisions if the subject (Muhammad Riduan) returns to this country,” he said.

He said this in his speech on the status and development of the case of Indira Gandhi motion brought by Charles Santiago (PH-Klang) in the Parliament Special Chambers here today. — Bernama