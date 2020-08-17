Decision on whether courts may review Sabah dissolution to be made Friday

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal is pictured at the Sabah State Administrative Centre in Kota Kinabalu July 30, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 17 — The High Court will rule this Friday whether the judiciary was authorised to review the Yang diPertua of Sabah’s consent for the dissolution of the state assembly.

After taking more than four hours to hear the oral submission from lawyers and senior federal counsel, Judicial Commissioner Leonard David Shim set the date for the decision for August 21.

The matter at hand was the bid for judicial review of Tuan Yang Terutama Tun Juhar Mahiruddin’s decision by former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman and 32 other state assemblymen.

MORE TO COME