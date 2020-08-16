Sarawak govt to complete Northern Grid Extension Project by 2023, says state minister

Minister of Utilities Datuk Seri Stephen Rundi today said that Sarawak will be able to export electricity to Sabah and Brunei once the Northern Grid Extension Project is completed by 2023. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Aug 16 — Minister of Utilities Datuk Seri Stephen Rundi today said that Sarawak will be able to export electricity to Sabah and Brunei once the Northern Grid Extension Project is completed by 2023.

He said the project is being implemented in phases to extend the transmission grid across Sarawak, which can cater injection points for potential power export to Sabah and Brunei to complete the Borneo Power Grid.

“I am pleased that the strategic plan for the power supply system can be reinforced and modernised to meet the demand growth, but this will take time to complete,” he said in a statement today.

He said the major work packages are in progress to further modernise and connect electricity supply to Sarawak’s northern region and beyond.

“These packages are in different stages of progress with some already completed and commissioned.

“In addition, the northern grid extension to meet electricity supply requirements of our neighbours is also progressing,” he said, adding that the northern grid extension will eventually connect Limbang and Lawas to Sarawak’s main grid.

Rundi said the northern region is vast, with difficult terrain to negotiate through a longer route bypassing international border crossings to get to Limbang and Lawas.

“I hope everyone will give Sarawak Energy their full cooperation. This must be prioritised if we want a modern electricity supply system with full coverage for all of Sarawak and ensure we move forward in becoming an exporter of renewable energy for Borneo,” he said.

Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) group chief executive officer Datuk Sharbini Suhaili said the state-owned power supplier has come up with contingency measures that will resolve the electricity issues for the time being until the northern grid extension project is completed.

“We have a number of projects running concurrently focusing on improving supply reliability for residents in the north.

“We hope to complete these projects as scheduled and for the team to achieve timely delivery, we need the cooperation of everyone,” he said, adding that the transmission packages for Miri alone will cost RM670 million.