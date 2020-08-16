Johor Umno, PAS welcome Bersatu’s entry into Muafakat

Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said Johor Umno welcomes the decision for Bersatu to join Muafakat Nasional. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Aug 16 — PAS and Umno in Johor welcomed Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) decision to join the Muafakat Nasional pact.

Johor Umno information chief Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba described the move as historic in local politics, and pointed out the announcement was made in Johor.

“We, in the Cabinet under the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin (Yassin), view the decision as a sincere move made for the country’s future direction,” said Dr Adham.

The health minister commented on the matter when met after a dinner with Johor political leaders from Umno, MCA, MIC, PAS and Bersatu with Muhyiddin at the Thistle Johor Baru hotel here last night.

Dr Adham, who is also the Tenggara MP, stressed that the most important aspect for Bersatu was its compatibility with both Umno and PAS in MN.

”Despite that, the move by Bersatu (to officially join MN) is a positive step in uniting the ummah (Muslim community) together with MCA and MIC.

“We are confident that the move will have a common spirit in developing the nation,” said Dr Adham.

Johor PAS commissioner Abdullah Husin said the Islamist party has no problems with Bersatu’s entry into MN.

“It is not an obstacle for us as PAS at the federal and state levels have been playing the role a peacemaker.

“We don’t have any vested interest (in Bersatu’s entry into MN) and have in fact met with all parties even before this,” he said.

Abdullah said the union between Umno, PAS and Bersatu in MN will need all three political parties to have a “give and take” approach.

He gave an example of the coming 15th general election, where before this PAS contested in many seats.

“With Bersatu’s entry into MN, I believe that there will be more discussions and of course PAS will likely contest less seats this time round. But what is important is that we win,” said Abdullah.

Johor Bersatu chief Mazlan Bujang said the party has no issues and will abide with the leadership on the matter of joining MN.

According to him, Muhyiddin said Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi invited Bersatu to join MN to further enhance the pact.

“We believe that the proposal to join MN is a good decision made in the interest of the party,” said Mazlan when met at the sidelines of the event.

On the current Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition in Johor, Mazlan said Muhyiddin appreciated the cooperation between all parties.

“So far, so good. Tan Sri (Muhyiddin) hopes that the good cooperation will continue.

“At the same time, we were reminded to take care of our relationship (between other component parties) and be tolerant in our approach,” said Mazlan, adding that the mood during the dinner was positive.

The MN accord between Umno and PAS, the country’s two largest Malay parties, was inked last September.

Bersatu, an Umno offshoot founded in 2016, was initially part of the Pakatan Harapan Opposition coalition that cut it ties to ally with Umno and PAS under the informal PN pact that is ruling the country now.