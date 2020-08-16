Ismail Sabri: 235 arrested for RMCO violations

Ismail Sabri said 15 have been remanded while the rest were issued compounds. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudi

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The police arrested 235 people yesterday for violating the recovery movement control order (RMCO), said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said 15 have been remanded while the rest were issued compounds.

“They were arrested and detained for prostitution, failure to prepare screening and registration facilities, operating their premises over the time limit, not wearing face masks, failure to pay outstanding quarantine fees, and conducting activities where social distancing was difficult,” he said in a statement.

The compliance task force conducted 64,987 inspections yesterday to ensure public adherence to the RMCO’s standard operating procedures.

It sent 4,824 teams involving 17,047 personnel to inspect 4,142 supermarkets, 5,818 restaurants, 1,640 hawkers, 1,622 factories, 3,849 banks, and 916 government offices.

“Other places inspected also include 1,587 land transportation terminals, 378 water transportation terminals, and 99 air transportation terminals.

“Operasi Benteng involving the police, Armed Forces, Maritime Enforcement Agency, and Border Security Agency also participated in 65 highway road blocks nationwide yesterday,” Ismail said.

The minister added a total of 25,019 vehicles were inspected to prevent undocumented immigrants from entering the country via ratlines, with one arrest made.