EC urged to review postal voting for Sabah polls

The Election Commission logo is seen at its headquarters in Putrajaya January 10, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — A group of Sabah youngsters who have initiated the ‘Undi Sabah’ campaign have urged the Election Commission (EC) to review the decision regarding postal voting for absentee voters for the upcoming state election.

Undi Sabah secretariat in a statement today said that postal voting facility could reduce the number of inter-state movement while Malaysia was still facing the Covid-19 pandemic and reduce travel cost.

“We regret such a decision and is of the view that postal voting should be allowed. We believed that postal voting is in line with the new norms which has to be practised in order to break the Covid-19 chain,” it said.

Bernama had reported yesterday that EC deputy chairman Dr Azmi Sharom said the commission was not planning to allow postal voting for Sabah voters living in Sarawak or Peninsular Malaysia in the upcoming state polls, and any improvement would be made only if it does not affect the transparency of the voting process.

The Sabah state election must be held in 60 days following the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly as announced by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal on July 30, after getting the consent of the Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

The EC is scheduled to convene for a special meeting tomorrow to discuss important dates for the Sabah polls. — Bernama