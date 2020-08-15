Warisan chairman calls for Sabah election candidates to declare assets

Warisan permanent chairman Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the move was to ensure that no candidate would involve in irregularities or abuse of power after becoming elected representatives. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

LAHAD DATU, Aug 15 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) permanent chairman Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the candidates for the coming Sabah State Election should declare their assets and sources of income to their respective party presidents.

Liew, who is also Batu Sapi MP, said the move was to ensure that no candidate would involve in irregularities or abuse of power after becoming elected representatives.

“It is a good policy for potential candidates to declare their assets to their respective party presidents,” he told reporters after opening the annual general meeting for Wanita, Wira and Wirawati of the Lahad Datu Warisan Division here today.

Liew said normally, the declaration of assets and sources of income is done after the candidate wins the election and becomes a Cabinet member.

Meanwhile, Liew also expressed his intention to bring the issue to the Dewan Rakyat sitting so that all members of parliament who do not hold any post would declare their assets. — Bernama