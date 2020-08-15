State govt considering building road linking Padawan and Tebedu, says Abang Johari

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at the launching ceremony of the Padawan Road upgrading project (Phase 1) in Tapah, Serian August 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

SERIAN, Aug 15 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state government has considered the proposal to build a road that will link Padawan to Tebedu.

He said he had received the proposal and been briefed on the proposed project, but he could not commit now as the term of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government that he currently leads will end soon.

He acknowledged that the proposed Temong/Tepoi/Sadir/Annah Rais Road will not only link Padawan and Tebedu but also serve many villages, schools and clinics in the area.

“This project, if implemented, will certainly benefit several villages that will use the road.

“But I can’t make any commitment now because the GPS term will expire soon,” he said at the launching ceremony of the Padawan Road upgrading project (Phase 1) in Tapah here today.

Abang Johari, who is also GPS chairman, said if the people of Sarawak return the mandate to GPS to rule the state, he will proceed with the implementation.

He said the cost to implement the proposed project was not small, as the government had to raise RM197 million to finance it.

“But I can assure you that if GPS remains in power, we will look for funds to implement this proposed project.

“We will implement it together with the Padawan Road upgrading project Phase 2.

“To implement this project together requires a total funding of about RM240 million,” he said.

The chief minister reiterated that the state government will implement the proposed road subject to the people giving GPS the mandate to rule.

He said he chose not to commit himself now because unlike Pakatan Harapan (PH), he would not “make promises and not deliver”.

“I don’t want be like PH, which made a lot of promises but when they formed the government, they did not fulfill their promises.

“When I promise, I have to deliver. I promised to implement the Padawan Road upgrading project with the state government fund before the last Parliamentary election, and the project has already started,” he said.

He said the upgrade was promised by the Bariasan Nasional (BN) federal government but was cancelled by the PH government.

At the launch, Abang Johari also fulfilled his promise by announcing a RM1.4 million 1-1 matching grant to SJK (C) Tapah.

Before this, the state government contributed RM500,000 to assist the SJK (C) Tapah Board of Management to raise RM4 million for the construction of a new four-storey classroom block in the school.

Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin, Prime Minister Special Envoy to East Asia Datuk Seri Richard Riot, Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus and Serian Resident Tuah Suni were also present at the event. — Borneo Post