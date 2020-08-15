Slim by-election results to be announced at 10pm on Aug 29, says EC deputy chairman

Ec deputy chairman Azmi Sharom says the results of the Slim state by-election is expected to be announced at 10pm on August 29. — Picture by Hari Anggara

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 15 ― The results of the Slim state by-election is expected to be announced at 10pm on August 29, said Election Commission (EC) deputy chairman Azmi Sharom.

He expected about 70 per cent of the voters to come out to exercise their right on polling day.

“The EC will continue to implement improvements in this by-election, including to inform voters to come out to vote according to the time stated on their voter's card to avoid congestion and enable them to maintain physical distancing,” he told reporters after the nomination process for the Slim by-election here, today.

He said guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19 would be enforced at all polling centres and the official vote-tally centre.

With the campaign for the by-election to start today, he hoped all quarters would comply with the stipulated regulations and laws and in a harmonious manner.

“Campaign materials that contain words that can create ill feelings, racist and touch on religious sensitivities or that can cause animosity are not allowed,” he said.

Azmi said the EC had set up two Election Campaign Enforcement Teams (PP-KPR) in line with Section 27B of the Election Offences Act 1954 to monitor the campaign activities by candidates, as well as their compliance with the guidelines on Covid-19 prevention.

A total of 40 election observers from 11 organisations, including government agencies and non-governmental organisations, have been appointed to monitor the progress of the election process, he said.

The Slim state by-election will be a three cornered-fight among Barisan Nasional candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz, 43, and two Independent candidates, a former teacher S. Sentharasekaran, 44 and lawyer Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 38, who is representing the yet-to-be registered Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang). ― Bernama