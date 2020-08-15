Slim by-election: ‘Quiet’ new normal process on Nomination Day

Strict checks were conducted by the Civil Defence Force at the junction before entering the hall’s compound with only relevant parties allowed to enter after their body temperature were taken. ― Bernama pic

TANJONG MALIM, Aug 15 ― Today’s nomination process for the Slim state by-election went smooth and “quiet” with strict standard operating procedures (SOP) in place to curb Covid-19 pandemic.

Police took control of the traffic as early as 6.30am, as media practitioners too arrived at the nomination process at Dewan Sri Tanjung, Tanjong Malim District Council, here.

Strict checks were conducted by the Civil Defence Force (APM) at the junction before entering the hall’s compound with only relevant parties, including media practitioners and health personnel, allowed to enter after their body temperature were taken.

As a precautionary measure against the Covid-19 outbreak, the Health Ministry had set up tents nearby, with its staff ready in personal protective equipment (PPE).

Candidates, their proposers and seconders were seen arriving at the nomination centre at around 9 am in buggy cars, provided for their convenience.

No party leaders nor supporters were seen around the hall’s compound.

As returning officer Shamsul Ridzuan Idris announced the candidates for the by-election at 10.35 am, no cheers or even applause could be heard, as would normally be the case in previous elections.

The Slim state by-election this August 29 will witness a three-cornered fight between a Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate and two Independent candidates.

They are Tanjung Malim Umno deputy chief Mohd Zaidi Aziz, 43, for BN, while the Independent candidates are S. Sentharasekaran, 44, and Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 38, who is representing the yet-to-be registered Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang).

The by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent Datuk Mohd Khushairi Abdul Talib, 59, from BN, on July 15.

This by-election is the second held during the implementation of recovery movement control order (RMCO), after the Chini by-election on July 4. ― Bernama