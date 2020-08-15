Slim by-election: Pejuang candidate the underdog, says Mukhriz

Independent candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi and Jerlun MP Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir out campaigning in Slim August 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 15 — Independent candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, who is representing the yet-to-be-registered Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), faces a tough task in the Slim state by-election, said Jerlun Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir.

He said there was a need for Pejuang to inform voters in the area of the party’s struggles and agenda.

“We are the underdogs as we are facing Barisan Nasional, which has such a big and orderly election machinery as well as vast resources.

“But for us, as a party that is yet to be registered, he (Amir Khusyairi) is our first candidate in our new political struggle,” he said when met by reporters while out campaigning with Amir Khusyairi in the Slim town area here today.

On August 7, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced the formation of the new party known as Pejuang, which is not aligned either to Pakatan Harapan (PH) or Perikatan Nasional (PN) and with Mukhriz as its president.

The Slim state by-election, which is being held on August 29 following the death of its incumbent Datuk Mohd Khushairi Abdul Talib, 59, from BN, on July 15, will witness a three-cornered fight between BN candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz, 43, and Independent candidates S. Sentharasekaran, 44, and Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 38. — Bernama