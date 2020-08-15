Slim by-election: Candidates get cracking

BN candidate Mohd Zaini Aziz and Independent candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi pose for a photo at Dewan Sri Tanjung in Tanjung Malim August 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 15 — Two of three candidates for the Slim state by-election wasted no time in getting their campaign going as they went about meeting the people and their respective party election machinery once the nomination was over today.

Independent candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 38, who was accompanied by Jerlun Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir, began campaigning at about 2pm by visiting residents in the Slim town area.

Among the places he visited included sundry shops, barber shops and eateries.

Amir Khusyairi told reporters that it was a “calling” for him to serve the society in the area and the state of his birth.

“I am a native of Perak. This place has been good to me, my wife works here (as a guest specialist at the Slim River Hospital) and most of my family members and relatives live here. That’s why I feel like it’s a calling for me to serve the people of this area,” said Amir Khusyairi, who is representing the yet-to-be registered Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang).

Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz, 43, meanwhile, attended the launch of the party’s youth machinery by BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at Dewan Rajawali Felda Residence Trolak here.

Mohd Zaidi later met the residents at the Changkat Sulaiman district polling centre (PDM) before attending a Taqarrub talk at the Felda Besout 1 PDM.

Another Independent candidate, S. Santharasekaran, when contacted, said he would only begin his house-to-house campaigning on Monday (August 17), adding that he was still drafting his schedule. — Bernama