Slim by-election: Nomination begins today

Election Commission officers make last minute preparations ahead of the Slim by-election nomination day, August 14, 2020. ― Bernama pic

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 15 ― The Slim state by-election begins today, with the official announcement of the candidates being the focus of the day.

The nomination process at Dewan Sri Tanjung, Tanjung Malim District Council here will begin at 9am with the candidates contesting the by-election being given an hour to submit their nomination forms.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, no processions or gatherings are allowed, thus affecting the festive atmosphere of the nomination day which is often enlivened with parades and shouting matches among supporters.

Based on the guidelines set by the Election Commission (EC), only candidates as well as their proposers and seconders are allowed to enter the nomination centre.

Returning officer Shamsul Ridzuan Idris is then expected to announce the names of candidates who are eligible to contest at 11am.

As of yesterday, 12 sets of nomination forms have been sold.

Barisan Nasional (BN) on Wednesday announced Tanjung Malim Umno deputy chief Mohd Zaidi Aziz, 43, as its candidate to defend the state seat, while lawyer Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 38, was named as a candidate representing the supporters of former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Amir Khusyairi will contest on an Independent ticket as Dr Mahathir's new party, Pejuang has not been registered.

The by-election was called following the death of the incumbent State Assemblyman Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, 59, of a heart attack on July 15.

Polling is on August 29.

In the 14th general election, Mohd Khusairi of BN defended the Slim state seat for the fourth term with a majority of 2,183 votes, defeating the Bersatu candidate who contested on a PKR ticket, Mohd Amran Ibrahim, and PAS candidate Muhammad Zulfadli Zainal. ― Bernama