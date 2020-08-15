Sarawak GOF round up 20 illegal immigrants at ‘jalan tikus’ in Serian

Sarawak GOF commander SAC Mancha Ata said the illegal immigrants would be investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1953/69 for failing to possess valid travel documents. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Aug 15 ― Twenty illegal immigrants comprising 15 men and five women were arrested by the General Operations Force (GOF) at a “jalan tikus” inside an oil palm plantation near Jalan Mongkos, Serian at 10.45pm Thursday.

Sarawak GOF commander SAC Mancha Ata said the illegal immigrants would be investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1953/69 for failing to possess valid travel documents.

“Also arrested were four local men who are believed to be their ‘agents’,” said Mancha in a statement yesterday.

He added that the local suspects would be investigated under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

Mancha also said one of the local suspects tried to bribe a GOF personnel by offering him RM2,000 so that the 20 illegal immigrants could go free.

He added the suspect would also be investigated under Section 17(B) of the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission Act 2009 by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

Also seized were a motorcycle, a seven-seater MPV, two sets of keys and a smartphone. All of the suspects were handed over to the Serian District police for further action.

Elsewhere, the GOF raided a bird’s nest farm at Jalan Misson in Debak which is suspected to be used to store illicit cigarettes around 7.30am yesterday.

“A total of 3,320 cartons of cigarettes of different brands were found.

Also arrested was a female suspect believed to be the owner of the premises,” said Mancha.

The total seizure is estimated to be worth RM495,744 including tax.

The seizure was made under Section 135(1) of the Customs Act 1967.

The suspect and the seized items were handed to the Betong District police for further action. ― Borneo Post